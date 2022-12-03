Relentless efforts of CRPF yield results: Arms, explosives recovered in Chhattisgarh

The units of Central Reserve Police Force and its special wing CoBRA deployed in the left wing extremism affected Chhattisgarh had significant successes and advances because of sustained operations, extensive jungle patrols and area domination exercises. CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police yet again recovered arms and explosives in different operations in Chhattisgarh.

On 30 Nov 22 when the troops of 210 CoBRA and Chhattisgarh Police were on an area domination exercise in the area of Nelakanker, PS Usur, Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, the Maoists opened indiscriminate fire on them. The troops quickly retaliated with befitting fire at Maoist positions. The Maoists, unable to sustain in the exchange of fire, made a hasty retreat and fled taking advantage of thick foliage and undulated terrain. The troops conducted an extensive search and recovered 04 country made weapons, 01 IED, materials for making IEDs and miscellaneous items. The recovered IED was demolished in situ.

In another patrol carried out by 206 CoBRA and Chhattisgarh Police in the proximity of Elmagunda Forward Operating Base, the troops detected a 05 Kg IED barely 650 m from the FOB. The IED having a pressure mechanism for triggering was demolished after cordoning the area and taking safety precautions.