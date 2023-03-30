REC’s subsidiary RECPDCL handed over SPV ‘Khavda II-A Transmission Limited’ to Adani Transmission

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Limited, the NBFC Maharatna Company, a CPSU under the aegis of the Ministry of Power, handed over the project-specific SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle), formed for the construction of Transmission Project viz., ‘Khavda II-A Transmission Limited to Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) on 28th March 2023.

Adani Transmission Limited has been the successful bidder of the Inter-State Transmission Project of the Ministry of Power, Government of India and RECPDCL was the Bid Process Coordinator.

The SPV has been handed over by Rahul Dwivedi, IAS, CEO, RECPDCL to Ishwar Kailashnath Dubey, Vice President from M/s Adani Transmission Limited in the presence of P.S. Hariharan, CGM, RECPDCL, Vijay Kulkarni, Sr. GM, RECPDCL, Bhupendra Singh, ATL, Narendra Ojha, ATL, Atul Agrawal, Sr. GM, CTUIL, Deepak Krishnan Manager, CTUIL and other senior officials of RECPDCL, ATL & CTUIL.

The selection of M/s Adani Transmission Limited was carried out through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) for the selection of the Transmission Service Provider in line with the Standard Bidding Documents and Guidelines thereof, as notified by the Ministry of Power, Government of India.

The work involves the implementation of a 765 kV double circuit line from Khavda Pooling Station-2 (KPS2) to Lakadia. The project for implementation is targeted in 24 months.

With the handing over of the above SPV, RECPDCL successfully handed over 51 transmission projects till now, costing around Rs 69,872 crores.