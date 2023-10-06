 RECPDCL inks Implementation Contracts and DDF Agreements for Gujarat with AMISPs
FPJ Bureau Updated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 02:08 AM IST
In a significant milestone, RECPDCL, a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Limited specializing in power sector consultancy, has inked Implementation Contracts and Direct Debit Facility (DDF) Agreements with Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Providers (AMISPs) IntelliSmart and Apraava Energy.

This collaboration involves the deployment of 17.7 Lakh Smart Meters and 23.6 Lakh Smart Meters for Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (DGVCL) and Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (PGVCL), respectively. The DDF arrangement enhances payment security for AMISPs, facilitating prompt payment of monthly charges directly from consumer billing collections. This initiative aligns with RECPDCL’s commitment to the RDSS scheme, aiming to enhance the quality, reliability, and affordability of power supply while ensuring financial sustainability and operational efficiency in the distribution sector.

