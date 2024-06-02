 RECPDCL Hands Over Khavda IV-E2 Power Transmission Ltd to Power Grid and NERES XVI Power Transmission Ltd to Techno Electric
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryRECPDCL Hands Over Khavda IV-E2 Power Transmission Ltd to Power Grid and NERES XVI Power Transmission Ltd to Techno Electric

RECPDCL Hands Over Khavda IV-E2 Power Transmission Ltd to Power Grid and NERES XVI Power Transmission Ltd to Techno Electric

FPJ BureauUpdated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
article-image

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Limited, handed over two project specific SPVs (Special Purpose Vehicles) on 30th May 2024, namely, Khavda IV-E2 Power Transmission Limited and NERES XVI Power Transmission Limited formed for the implementation of Inter-State Transmission Schemes of Ministry of Power for “Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from potential renewable energy zone in Khavda area of Gujarat under Phase- IV(7 GW): Part E2” and “North Eastern Region Expansion Scheme-XVI (NERES-XVI)” respectively’.

M/s Power Grid Corporation of India Limited emerged as the successful bidder with respect to the ISTS scheme “Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from potential renewable energy zone in Khavda area of Gujarat under Phase- IV (7 GW): Part E2” and M/s Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited was selected as the successful bidder for the “North Eastern Region Expansion Scheme-XVI (NERES-XVI)”.

The respective Transmission Service Providers (TSPs) were selected via Tariff-based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process. RECPDCL was the Bid Process Coordinator for both the projects.

The SPVs were handed over to the successful bidders in presence of P. S. Hariharan, Chief General Manager & HOD (Transmission), RECPDCL and other senior officials of RECPDCL & CTUIL.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maruti Suzuki partners with DBS Bank India for Dealer Financing Solutions

Maruti Suzuki partners with DBS Bank India for Dealer Financing Solutions

Central Railway provides Traction Distribution staff with Dielectric Shoes as safety measure to...

Central Railway provides Traction Distribution staff with Dielectric Shoes as safety measure to...

Western Railway Organised Oral Cancer Screening Camp In Association With Cancer Patients Aid...

Western Railway Organised Oral Cancer Screening Camp In Association With Cancer Patients Aid...

RECPDCL Hands Over Khavda IV-E2 Power Transmission Ltd to Power Grid and NERES XVI Power...

RECPDCL Hands Over Khavda IV-E2 Power Transmission Ltd to Power Grid and NERES XVI Power...

POWERGRID acquires “Khavda IV-E2 Power Transmission Limited” under TBCB

POWERGRID acquires “Khavda IV-E2 Power Transmission Limited” under TBCB