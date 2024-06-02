RECPDCL Hands Over Khavda IV-E2 Power Transmission Ltd to Power Grid and NERES XVI Power Transmission Ltd to Techno Electric

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Limited, handed over two project specific SPVs (Special Purpose Vehicles) on 30th May 2024, namely, Khavda IV-E2 Power Transmission Limited and NERES XVI Power Transmission Limited formed for the implementation of Inter-State Transmission Schemes of Ministry of Power for “Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from potential renewable energy zone in Khavda area of Gujarat under Phase- IV(7 GW): Part E2” and “North Eastern Region Expansion Scheme-XVI (NERES-XVI)” respectively’.

M/s Power Grid Corporation of India Limited emerged as the successful bidder with respect to the ISTS scheme “Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from potential renewable energy zone in Khavda area of Gujarat under Phase- IV (7 GW): Part E2” and M/s Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited was selected as the successful bidder for the “North Eastern Region Expansion Scheme-XVI (NERES-XVI)”.

The respective Transmission Service Providers (TSPs) were selected via Tariff-based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process. RECPDCL was the Bid Process Coordinator for both the projects.

The SPVs were handed over to the successful bidders in presence of P. S. Hariharan, Chief General Manager & HOD (Transmission), RECPDCL and other senior officials of RECPDCL & CTUIL.