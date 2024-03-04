 REC Successfully Lists Two Bonds on NSE & BSE Worth ₹2,500 Cr and ₹2,875 Cr
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryREC Successfully Lists Two Bonds on NSE & BSE Worth ₹2,500 Cr and ₹2,875 Cr

REC Successfully Lists Two Bonds on NSE & BSE Worth ₹2,500 Cr and ₹2,875 Cr

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 02:57 PM IST
article-image

REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Power, has successfully listed two bonds on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). These two bonds are worth ₹2,500 crore and ₹2,875 crore, with maturity periods of 10 years and 3 years 2 months respectively.

Salient features of these bonds –

· The redemption dates for these bonds are April 30, 2027, and February 28, 2034, respectively.

· The tenure of both bonds is 3 years and 2 months, and 10 years and 5 days, at yields of 7.64% and 7.47%, respectively.

The funds raised through this private placement are not meant for any specific project; therefore, the proceeds of this issue shall be utilized for regular business activities.

These bonds are rated IND AAA by IRPL and ICRA AAA by ICRA.

Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD, REC Limited, said "The successful listing of these bonds underscores REC Limited's commitment to innovation and financial prudence. We are dedicated to leveraging these funds to further our mission of empowering India through sustainable power and Infrastructure solutions.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

REC Successfully Lists Two Bonds on NSE & BSE Worth ₹2,500 Cr and ₹2,875 Cr

REC Successfully Lists Two Bonds on NSE & BSE Worth ₹2,500 Cr and ₹2,875 Cr

SCOPE organizes Public Procurement Workshop in Shillong

SCOPE organizes Public Procurement Workshop in Shillong

KSD'S Model College Hosts Model Job Fair 2024

KSD'S Model College Hosts Model Job Fair 2024

ICSI organises Seminar on the Dematerialisation of Unlisted Companies

ICSI organises Seminar on the Dematerialisation of Unlisted Companies

Babus, mantris & buzz: Major overhaul in next Modi Cabinet?

Babus, mantris & buzz: Major overhaul in next Modi Cabinet?