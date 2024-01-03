 REC signs MoU with RVNL to finance Infrastructure Projects
FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
REC Limited signed an MoU with RVNL to finance upto Rs. 35,000 Crore for Infrastructure Projects to be executed by RVNL over the next 5 years. These projects constitute multi modal logistics hub projects , rail infrastructure projects, road, port, and metro projects where RVNL has forayed into. 

Shri Ajoy Choudhury, Director (Finance), REC and Shri Rajesh Prasad, Director (Operations), RVNL signed the MoU in the presence of Shri V.K Dewangan, CMD, REC; Shri Sanjeeb Kumar, Director (Finance), RVNL; Smt Anupam Ban, DPE, RVNL and other senior officials from REC and RVNL. 

