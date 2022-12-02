REC signs MoU with PFC for FY23

REC Limited – A Maharatna CPSE, signed an MoU with PFC on 29th November 2022, as per the DPE Performance Evaluation System for FY 2022-23 for CPSEs. Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD, REC signed the MoU with Ravinder Singh Dhillon, CMD, PFC in the presence of Ajoy Choudhury, Director(Finance), REC, V.K. Singh, Director (Technical), REC, Manoj Sharma, Director (Commercial), PFC, RR Jha, Director(Projects), PFC, T.S.C. Bosh, Executive Director, REC and other senior officials from REC & PFC.

