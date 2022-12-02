e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryREC signs MoU with PFC for FY23

REC signs MoU with PFC for FY23

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 01:02 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

REC Limited – A Maharatna CPSE, signed an MoU with PFC on 29th November 2022, as per the DPE Performance Evaluation System for FY 2022-23 for CPSEs. Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD, REC signed the MoU with Ravinder Singh Dhillon, CMD, PFC in the presence of Ajoy Choudhury, Director(Finance), REC, V.K. Singh, Director (Technical), REC, Manoj Sharma, Director (Commercial), PFC, RR Jha, Director(Projects), PFC, T.S.C. Bosh, Executive Director, REC and other senior officials from REC & PFC.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

SWR conducts statutory inspections and speed trial

SWR conducts statutory inspections and speed trial

REC signs MoU with PFC for FY23

REC signs MoU with PFC for FY23

Central Bank of India celebrates 73rd Constitution Day

Central Bank of India celebrates 73rd Constitution Day

VIT-AP School of Law signs MoU with University of Birmingham University

VIT-AP School of Law signs MoU with University of Birmingham University

KIIT conferred FICCI India Sports Award

KIIT conferred FICCI India Sports Award