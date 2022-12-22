REC recognized as one of the 'Best Brands' of 2022 by The Economic Times

In a ceremony held in Mumbai, REC was recognized as one of the 'Best Brands' of 2022 by The Economic Times from a pool of 140 brands across the country. The 5th edition of the event felicitated brands across multifarious sectors such as BFSI, Education, Healthcare, FMCG, Technology, Lifestyle and Luxury and others.

The CPM, RO - Mumbai Saraswathi, received the award on behalf of REC from R Balki, Indian filmmaker, Screenwriter & former Group Chairman - Lowe Lintas and Josy Paul, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer - BBDO India.

The award is yet another testament to the consistent operational and business excellence that REC has achieved. Notably, REC has recently been conferred the status of ‘Maharatna’ – the highest recognition for a CPSE. Furthermore, REC is committed to cater to the infrastructure and energy transition needs of the nation through its funding solutions and is poised to diversify its portfolio of financing.