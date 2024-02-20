REC receives 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras

REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Power and a leading NBFC, has been honoured with the 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at the 'Building India 2047:Technology for Better Tomorrow', an IIT Madras CSR Summit.

The award was conferred in recognition of REC's CSR initiative of installation of 2 MW Roof Top Solar plant in IIT Madras. The solar plant generates around 3.15 million units of clean energy every year and thus helping IIT Madras reduce carbon footprint.

Taruna Gupta, Executive Director (CSR) and Smt Thara Ramesh, CPM, REC, Regional Office Chennai, received the award on behalf of REC. The ceremony, was graced by the presence of Dr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister of IT and Digital Services of Tamil Nadu, and Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras who applauded REC's commitment to sustainable development goals.

REC Limited, through its CSR arm, REC Foundation, maintains a strong commitment to CSR and prioritizes projects that have a profound impact on society, with an impetus on sustainable development goals and national priorities.By spearheading initiatives that harness renewable energy sources, REC continues to pave the way for a greener, more environmentally conscious future.

REC Limited has been recognized with several prestigious awards for CSR works, including the Global CSR Leadership Awards in 2023, the PSE Excellence Award for CSR in 2023, etc.