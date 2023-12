REC marks 10-year milestone of REC Foundation with CSR Symposium

REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Power, organized a CSR Symposium at REC Corporate Headquarters in Gurugram today. The Symposium was organized to commemorate the 10 years of operations of REC Foundation, the CSR arm of REC Limited. Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD, REC Ltd along with directors, independent directors, senior officers from REC’s Regional Offices and prominent stakeholders of REC Foundation attended the symposium.

The program highlighted the achievements of CSR activities, renewed focus areas, points hampering project implementation, strategies to accelerate the CSR programs, etc. followed by the screening of a CSR film and a presentation on REC Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dewangan said, “I am grateful to our independent director Manoj Pandey who is heading our CSR committee, Dr Gambheer Singh, Director (Independent), Dr. Durgesh Nandini, Director (Independent) and Ajoy Choudhary, Director (Finance) who are spearheading CSR initiatives in REC. The aim of the CSR Symposium is to identify certain activities where we need to focus. We are looking forward for partners who would be a part of our CSR programmes and take it forward. The event would help in identifying and implementing projects that benefit all segments of society.”

The Symposium was attended by REC senior management, including Narayan Thirupathy, Director (Independent), VK Singh, Director (Projects), and other employees of the corporation.

REC Foundation holds a deep commitment to CSR and prioritize projects that have a wide-reaching impact on society, particularly focusing on sustainable development goals and national priorities. It has supported over 400 projects in Health, Sanitation, Safe drinking water, Education and skill development, women empowerment, environmental sustainability etc. More than Rs. 1,300 Cr. have been disbursed and more than Rs. 2,000 Cr. sanctioned towards CSR activities till now.