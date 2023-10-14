 REC inks MoU with NICSI
Updated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 02:03 AM IST
REC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M/s National Informatics Centre Services Inc. (NICSI) under National Informatics Centre (NIC), Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India for various Information & Communications Technology (ICT) and Digital Transformation Services.

This MoU will benefit the REC ecosystem by facilitating exploration of latest technology in evolving areas like IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Blockchain, Cyber Security etc.

The MoU to this effect was signed by Pankaj Gupta, Sr.GM & HoD (IT) - REC Limited and Dr. Vinay Thakur, MD – NICSI in New Delhi.

This collaboration with NICSI will enable REC in providing one-stop end-to-end NIC/NICSI Software products deployment, hosting, core roll-out, technical support, security, services, system administration, etc.

