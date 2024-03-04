REC and UNISED Join Hands to Empower Children’s Education in Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh

REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Power and a leading NBFC, through it’s CSR arm REC Foundation has partnered with the Unit of Science and Educational Development (UNISED) to support the education of ~75,500 children in Siddharthnagar district, Uttar PradeUnder its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, REC has committed financial assistance of Rs 9.91 crore towards this noble cause.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between the REC Foundation and UNISED was signed during a ceremony held in New Delhi. The agreement was finalized by Bhupesh Chandolia, Head of CSR at REC Foundation, and Rashmi Kumari, Assistant Programme Director at UNISED, solidifying their commitment to improving educational opportunities for underprivileged children.

UNISED, with its nationwide presence, is dedicated to revolutionizing education through innovative learning systems. As part of this collaboration, UNISED will implement solar energy-operated smart classes and establish joyful learning resource labs in government schools across Siddharthnagar district. This initiative aims to provide students with access to modern educational tools and resources, empowering them to excel academically and creatively.

Recently, REC Foundation, has demonstrated unwavering support for the education of 12,500 children of ex-servicemen, making a contribution of Rs 15 Crores to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.