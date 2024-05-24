Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway conducts inspection of Pune Division

Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway conducted inspection of Pune Division on May 23, 2024. He started inspection with discussion on Pune yard remodelling work & EI (Electronic Interlocking) work. At Ghorpadi Integrated Coaching Maintenance Depot, he discussed the progress review regarding Vande Bharat maintenance, Alandi NMG maintenance planning, Siemens Electrical shed GPR. PPT presentation was displayed showing above works review. Ram Karan Yadav, further, Inspected at GCMC including inspection of IOH shed, BOOT laundry and Diesel shed.

At the divisional office presentation on proposed New line Chakhan Uruli via Ranjangaon was given to General Manager at Conference Hall by Dy. CE (Construction) Pune.

General Manager also discussed on Mega Coaching Terminal at Uruli.

Ram Karan Yadav Inspected DRM office and traffic CONTROL room.

He Inspected Hadapsar terminal development work being executed by GSU including discussion of LONI work goods shed augmentation work.

Sri A K Pandey CAO Construction, Indu Rani Dubey, Divisional Railway Manager, Pune, Additional Divisional Railway Manager Brijesh Kumar Singh, Chief Project Manager (GSU) Prakash Upadhyay and Other Senior Officers from Headquarters and Pune Division were also present during the inspection.