Rajneesh Mathur takes over as Principal Chief Engineer, Central Railway

Rajneesh Mathur has taken over as Principal Chief Engineer, Central Railway on 1.6.2024. Prior to this he was Principal Chief Engineer, East Coast Railway. He succeeds Rajesh Arora, who superannuated on 31.5.2024.

Rajneesh Mathur, an officer of Indian Railway Service of Engineers of 1988 batch is an IITian, having done Bachelor of Technology and Master of Technology from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

Rajneesh Mathur has previously worked on Central Railway as Chief Engineer/Bridge, Rehabilitation & Railway Safety Works.

He has vast and rich experience of railway working in various Zonal Railways in different capacities.

He has worked as Assistant Engineer/ Anand, Divisional Engineer Vadodara, Executive Engineer (Construction) Beawar, Dy. Chief Engineer (Construction & Survey) Ahmedabad and Senior Divisional Engineer, Jaipur Division, Western Railway.

He has also served as Director, Research Design and Standards Organisation, Lucknow, as Chief Engineer / North East Frontier Railway, as Chief Engineer/Works, Chief Engineer/ Construction and Chief Engineer/Station Development, Western Railway and as Chief Track Engineer, East Coast Railway.

Rajneesh Mathur has put in 34 years of service with wide ranging experience of management and construction works besides general administration on Indian Railways.

His vast experience will help Central Railway in achieving even bigger glories while fulfilling various challenging tasks and targets.