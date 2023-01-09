Rajasthan CM inaugurates Jio True 5G in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur

e-Paper Get App
FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 12:22 AM IST
Private telecom company Reliance Jio launched 5G internet service in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur on Saturday.

           Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot formally launched Jio's 5G internet services in these cities.

           During the inaugural event, the chief minister said that this service is a revolutionary step in the field of information technology and telecommunication.

           With this, the state government's goal of sensitive, transparent and accountable good governance will be further strengthened, he said.

           Gehlot also launched Jio Glass and Community Clinic products at the event.

           Reliance Industries Rajasthan President Umesh Bhandari said that this service full of endless possibilities is a revolution in the telecom sector.

           The company will start 5G service in Kota this month, and in Bikaner and Ajmer in February, he added.

