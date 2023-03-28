Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visits Chenab Bridge in Kashmir Valley

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Govt. of India arrived at Chenab Bridge in Kashmir Valley on March 26 to see the progress of the USBRL Project. General Manager Northern Railway, Ashutosh Gangal, M.D/ KRCL, Sanjay Gupta,, CAO/C, USBRL, S.P. Mahi , Divisional Railway Manager, Ferozpur, Dr. Seema Sharma, and other senior railway officials of Northern Railway and USBRL project welcomed the Minister.

Officials of the USBRL Project briefed the Railway Minister about the world’s highest railway bridge Chenab and progress of the project. The Minister conducted a trolley inspection of the Chenab Bridge and tunnels of the USBRL project to see the progress of the work and gave instructions to officials for its timely completion. The Minister appreciated the hard work of all the railway staff involved in this project and their dedication towards duty besides various challenges and adverse conditions. Vaishnaw said that all efforts are being done to complete the remaining work.

Minister also interacted with major metro cites media persons siting in zonal headquarters showcasing seamless network connectivity at highest railway bridge pan India. Video and audio arrangements were provided at the world's highest Railway bridge at Chinab river by providing 300 MBPS Internet bandwidth from JIO, 100 MBPS Airtel Internet network , 100 MBPS BSNL Internet as well as on OFC cable from Salal.

While addressing the media persons gathered there across the Nation, Vaishanw announced the following:

∙ USBRL Project to be completed by Jan/Feb-2024

∙ Allocated Rs.6000 crores in the year2022-23, before 2014 this allocation was 800 corores per year.

∙ After connecting with Udhampur- Srinagar- Baramulla train service specially built Vande Bharat train will be started.

∙ A Special Training Academy for Engineers will be created at Jammu.

∙ Kashmir Valley will be connected to the Indian railways network soon.

∙ Laser sharp focus on the development of the Country.