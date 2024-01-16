R. K. Vishnoi, CMD, THDCIL Reviews Nation's First 1000 MW Variable Speed Pumped Storage Project at Tehri

R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDC India Limited, on his visit to Tehri conducted a comprehensive review of the 1000 MW Tehri Pumped Storage Project (PSP). The meeting was attended by Bhupender Gupta, Director (Technical), L. P. Joshi, HOP (TC) and accompanied with all other THDC senior officers and officers of Consortium (M/s GE & M/s HCC) of the Project. All ongoing activities at various project locations and the progress at various work fronts were reviewed in-depth. The visit included examination of critical work fronts like Upstream Surge Shaft, BVC (Butterfly Valve Chamber), Downstream Surge Shaft, Powerhouse, and TRT (Tailrace Tunnel) outfall area.

Later Vishnoi stated that Govt of India, under the aegis of Ministry of Power has laid great emphasis in harnessing of Renewable Energy and special efforts are underway with regard to development of Pumped Storage Energy. In this regard, he informed that it is a matter of great pride and testament of THDC’s Professional approach that the country’s biggest 1000 MW Tehri PSP (4x250 MW) is fast approaching Commissioning stage. He stated that on completion the Project would significantly contribute towards, Nation's commitment of net zero Carbon emissions. Upon commissioning, Tehri PSP will be a cornerstone to fuel the Growth Engine of country’s economy while ensuring 24*7 affordable Power Supply, and aligning with the goal of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. The project showcases THDC's dedication to sustainable energy solutions and environmental responsibility, Vishnoi added further.

Vishnoi commended and expressed satisfaction on the overall progress of Project activities and the achieved milestones. He directed the THDCIL PSP team and Consortium (M/s GE & M/s HCC) to maintain momentum towards completing the Nation’s first Variable Speed Pumped Storage Project (1000MW).

Bhupender Gupta, Director (Technical), assured timely completion of Project activities and affirmed THDCIL's commitment to excellence and environmental responsibility as the project progresses.

THDCIL is one of the premier PSU, which has expertise in harnessing of Hydro, Solar, Wind and Thermal Energy sources. It has installed capacity of 1587 MW with commissioning of Tehri Dam & HPP (1000MW), Koteshwar HEP (400MW) in Uttarakhand, Wind Power Projects of 50MW at Patan & 63MW at Dwarka in Gujarat, 24MW Dhukwan Small Hydro Project, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh and 50 MW Solar Power Project at Kasaragod, Kerala to its credit. Also, it is worth mentioning that THDCIL has operational coal mines at Amelia, Singrauli, MP.