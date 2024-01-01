R. K. Tyagi Takes Charge as CMD, POWERGRID

Ravindra Kumar Tyagi has joined as Chairman and Managing Director of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna CPSU under Ministry of Power, Govt. of India.

Prior to this, he was serving as Director (Operations) of the company. He has over 33 years of rich experience in the power sector at various key positions in leading CPSUs. He has handled multi-disciplinary work in various business areas of POWERGRID such as Asset Management, Engineering, Business Development (domestic and overseas), Telecom, Load Despatch & Communication, NTAMC, DMS etc. and Head of POWERGRID’s North Eastern Region.

Tyagi is an Electrical Engineer from Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh and M. Tech. In Energy Studies from IIT, Delhi. He is a “Fulbright Scholar” from Carnegie Mellon University, USA. He is an author of more than 50 technical papers presented in National and International conferences. He has represented India in many International technical committees for preparing various Technical Standards. Tyagi is a recipient of various national and international recognitions.