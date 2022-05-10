R K Jain, Director (Finance), GAIL is ‘CFO of the Year’

Rakesh Kumar Jain, Director (Finance) of GAIL (India) Limited, has been conferred the 'CFO of the Year Award 2022' at the Global Refinery & Petrochemicals Congress (2022) and Downstream India Excellence Awards 2022. Jain (left) won the award in recognition of his stellar leadership, pathbreaking initiatives and impressive achievements.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 02:47 PM IST