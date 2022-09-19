Punjab National Bank wins Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar

PNB won the “Rajbhasha Kirti” 2nd prize and Delhi Bank Narakas (Convenor: Punjab National Bank) “Rajbhasha Kirti” 1st prize for the FY 2021-22. These “Rajbhasha Kirti” prizes were presented to MD & CEO Atul Kumar Goel & Sameer Bajpai, Chairman, Delhi Bank Town Official Language Implementation Committee (Zonal Manager and Chief General Manager, Delhi and NCR, Punjab National Bank) in the presence of Amit Shah, Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Ajay Kumar Mishra, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nisith Pramanik, Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Union State Minister of Railways and Textiles, in the Official Language function organized at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Indoor Stadium, Surat.

On this occasion, General Manager-Rajbhasha Devarchan Sahoo and Assistant General Manager-Rajbhasha Manisha Sharma, Punjab National Bank were also present.

