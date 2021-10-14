e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 06:01 PM IST

Prime Minister launches PM Gati Shakti

FPJ Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity on October 13. He also inaugurated the New Exhibition Complex at Pragati Maidan. Union Ministers, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Ashwini Vaishnaw, R K Singh, Chiefs Minister, Lieutenant Governors, State Ministers eminent industrialists were present on the occasion. From Industry, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman Aditya Birla Group; Ms Malika Srinivasan, CMD Tractors and Farm Equipments; TV Narendran, CEO, MD, Tata Steel and President CII and Deepak Garg, Co-founder Rivigo expressed their views on the occasion.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 06:01 PM IST
