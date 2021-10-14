Prime Minister launches PM Gati Shakti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity on October 13. He also inaugurated the New Exhibition Complex at Pragati Maidan. Union Ministers, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Ashwini Vaishnaw, R K Singh, Chiefs Minister, Lieutenant Governors, State Ministers eminent industrialists were present on the occasion. From Industry, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman Aditya Birla Group; Ms Malika Srinivasan, CMD Tractors and Farm Equipments; TV Narendran, CEO, MD, Tata Steel and President CII and Deepak Garg, Co-founder Rivigo expressed their views on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 06:01 PM IST