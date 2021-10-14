Watch video: PM Modi wishes 'speedy recovery' for Manmohan Singh; Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visits AIIMS

A day after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished him a speedy recovery.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr Manmohan Singh Ji.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who has been admitted to Delhi's AIIMS after complaining of weakness following a fever, and enquired about his health.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a tweet in Hindi, Mandaviya said that he met former prime minister Manmohan Singh at AIIMS, New Delhi and enquired about his health. The Health Minister wished Singh a speedy recovery.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi for evaluation of fever on Wednesday. He was reported to be stable.

"Singh's condition is stable," a doctor at the hospital told PTI

The 89-year-old former Prime Minister was admitted to a private ward of the cardioneuro centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik, the doctor told PTI. Singh had a fever on Monday and had recovered, but turned weak and was on fluids.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 10:33 AM IST