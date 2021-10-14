e-Paper Get App

18,987 fresh Covid cases in India in 24 hours
Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 10:33 AM IST

Watch video: PM Modi wishes 'speedy recovery' for Manmohan Singh; Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visits AIIMS

FPJ Web Desk
A day after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished him a speedy recovery.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr Manmohan Singh Ji.”

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who has been admitted to Delhi's AIIMS after complaining of weakness following a fever, and enquired about his health.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mandaviya said that he met former prime minister Manmohan Singh at AIIMS, New Delhi and enquired about his health. The Health Minister wished Singh a speedy recovery.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi for evaluation of fever on Wednesday. He was reported to be stable.

"Singh's condition is stable," a doctor at the hospital told PTI

The 89-year-old former Prime Minister was admitted to a private ward of the cardioneuro centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik, the doctor told PTI. Singh had a fever on Monday and had recovered, but turned weak and was on fluids.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

