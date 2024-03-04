Prime Minister flags-off First Crude Oil tanker from ONGC Krishna Godavari deepwater block

Marking a historic achievement in India’s energy sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the ‘First Crude Oil’ tanker ‘Swarna Sindhu’ from ONGC’s Krishna Godavari deepwater block today. At its peak production, this project will add 7 percent each to India’s oil and gas production.

The flag-off ceremony, organized in Begusarai in Bihar, was graced by Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Giriraj Singh, Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department and MP, Begusarai Loksabha constituency along with Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India along with senior dignitaries from Petroleum Ministry, Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and CEO, ONGC and Directors of ONGC.

During the event, Prime Minister also dedicated ONGC’s Mumbai High North Oil Field Redevelopment Phase IV, Heera Redevelopment Phase-III and phase-II development in Krishna Godavari Nagayalanka NELP Block, to the nation.

Developed with an investment of over 41,000 crore rupees, the KG-DWN 98/2 Deepwater Oil Field M in Krishna Godavari Basin is one of the most technologically complex projects. Total envisaged peak gas production and oil production from the Project is about 10 MMSCMD (Million Standard Cubic Meters per Day) 45,000 BOPD (Barrels of Oil per day).

ONGC had all subsea structures fabricated by Indian manufacturers at Kattupalli, in line with the Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.