 PR Guru founder Manoj Sharma honoured by Yoganand Shastri on Dr. Rajendra Prasad's 139th Birth Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryPR Guru founder Manoj Sharma honoured by Yoganand Shastri on Dr. Rajendra Prasad's 139th Birth Anniversary

PR Guru founder Manoj Sharma honoured by Yoganand Shastri on Dr. Rajendra Prasad's 139th Birth Anniversary

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
article-image

During the commemorative event organized by the Rajendra Chintan Samiti on the 139th birth anniversary of India's first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, former Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Dr. Yoganand Shastri honored P.R. Guru's founder Manoj Kumar Sharma with a shawl and the symbol of Rajendra Babu. Dr. Yoganand Shastri, while honoring Manoj Sharma, stated, "Manoj has left an indelible mark of his personality on society, and like Dr. Rajendra Prasad, he is defining a purpose for his life, establishing high ethical standards."

Manoj Kumar Sharma, expressing gratitude upon receiving the honor, stated, "Dr. Rajendra Prasad established high standards of simplicity and morality. Today, by walking the path he showed us, we can truly pay our sincere tribute to him. I am very grateful to receive this honor on his birth anniversary." The Vice President of the Chintan Samiti, Vijayshankar Chaturvedi, and Coordinator Ram Krishna Sharma also commended Manoj Sharma for his work for the benefit of society. They said, "Manoj deserves this honor entirely."

In this ceremony, Malviya Nagar MLA and Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board, Shri Somanath Bharti, along with the Vice President of the Chintan Samiti, Shri Vijayshankar Chaturvedi, and Coordinator Shri Ram Krishna Sharma, also expressed their respect for Rajendra Babu by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Among the honored individuals, besides Manoj Sharma, were social worker Rahul Sharma and senior journalist Sunil Negi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Babus, mantris & buzz: UP CM’s role in three Vidhan Sabha elections

Babus, mantris & buzz: UP CM’s role in three Vidhan Sabha elections

Building a Sustainable Tomorrow: Bank of Maharashtra’s Commitment to ESG Principles

Building a Sustainable Tomorrow: Bank of Maharashtra’s Commitment to ESG Principles

IRCTC’s Offers Exclusive Discounts On Its Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train Package

IRCTC’s Offers Exclusive Discounts On Its Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train Package

Waters Corporation Opens New State-of-the-Art Global Capability Center in Bengaluru

Waters Corporation Opens New State-of-the-Art Global Capability Center in Bengaluru

Western Railway Generated Ticket Checking Revenue Of ₹115.71 Crore During The Period From April To...

Western Railway Generated Ticket Checking Revenue Of ₹115.71 Crore During The Period From April To...