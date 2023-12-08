PR Guru founder Manoj Sharma honoured by Yoganand Shastri on Dr. Rajendra Prasad's 139th Birth Anniversary

During the commemorative event organized by the Rajendra Chintan Samiti on the 139th birth anniversary of India's first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, former Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Dr. Yoganand Shastri honored P.R. Guru's founder Manoj Kumar Sharma with a shawl and the symbol of Rajendra Babu. Dr. Yoganand Shastri, while honoring Manoj Sharma, stated, "Manoj has left an indelible mark of his personality on society, and like Dr. Rajendra Prasad, he is defining a purpose for his life, establishing high ethical standards."

Manoj Kumar Sharma, expressing gratitude upon receiving the honor, stated, "Dr. Rajendra Prasad established high standards of simplicity and morality. Today, by walking the path he showed us, we can truly pay our sincere tribute to him. I am very grateful to receive this honor on his birth anniversary." The Vice President of the Chintan Samiti, Vijayshankar Chaturvedi, and Coordinator Ram Krishna Sharma also commended Manoj Sharma for his work for the benefit of society. They said, "Manoj deserves this honor entirely."

In this ceremony, Malviya Nagar MLA and Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board, Shri Somanath Bharti, along with the Vice President of the Chintan Samiti, Shri Vijayshankar Chaturvedi, and Coordinator Shri Ram Krishna Sharma, also expressed their respect for Rajendra Babu by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Among the honored individuals, besides Manoj Sharma, were social worker Rahul Sharma and senior journalist Sunil Negi.