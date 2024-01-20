POWERGRID Wins SCOPE Meritorious Award

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) a Maharatna CPSU under Ministry of Power, Govt. of India has been bestowed SCOPE Meritorious Award for CSR & Responsiveness. It was presented by Jagdeep Dhankhar, Hon'ble Vice President of India and received by R. K. Tyagi, CMD POWERGRID in a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan.

The SCOPE awardees were selected by a panel of eminent jury under the Chairmanship of Justice TS Thakur, former Chief Justice of India.

Corporate Social Responsibility is embedded into POWERGRID’s business model. POWERGRID has been consistently contributing to the field of social development in and around its business establishments spread across the country. Adopting a 360-degree approach towards implementation of CSR interventions, the Company consults and engages with all its stakeholders. It also emphasizes on community participation by way of effective collaboration, capacity building and sustainability aligned to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

As on 31st December 2023, POWERGRID has commissioned and operating 276 Sub-stations and more than 1,76,531 ckm transmission lines and 5,17,861 MVA of transformation capacity. With the adoption of latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID has been able to maintain average transmission system availability of 99.86%.