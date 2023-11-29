POWERGRID gets International CSR award

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna PSU under the Ministry of Power, has been honored with the “CSR World Leader 2023” and “International CSR Excellence-2023” awards at the Carbon Neutral Presentation Ceremony. The event was organized by Green Organization on November 20, 2023 at the Houses of Parliament, Palace of Westminster, London. This prestigious award was received by Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel), POWERGRID. POWERGRID was given this honor in appreciation of POWERGRID's commitment towards Corporate Social Responsibility and its impact globally. POWERGRID is the only PSU in India to be awarded this international recognition in competition with more than 500 nominated companies from across the world.

Corporate Social Responsibility is embedded in POWERGRID's business model. POWERGRID has been continuously contributing in the field of economic and social development across the country in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations and with its CSR initiatives. Adopting a multi-pronged approach to the implementation of CSR interventions, the Company consults and engages with all its stakeholders.

The Corporation is proud to be recognized for its contribution to society and looks forward to continuing its efforts to bring about positive change in the world.