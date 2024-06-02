POWERGRID acquires “Khavda IV-E2 Power Transmission Limited” under TBCB

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) – a Maharatna CPSU under Ministry of Power has recently acquired a Project Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) viz. Khavda IV-E2 Power Transmission Limited on 30th May 2024 for the “Transmission System Project for Evacuation of Power from Potential Renewable Energy Zone in Khavda Area of Gujarat under Phase-IV (7GW) Part E2” after competing with various private sector players and emerging as successful bidder in Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process.

Khavda IV-E2 Power Transmission Limited shall implement augmentation works at existing substation namely Khavda Pooling Station -2 in the state of Gujarat. The augmentation work shall inter-alia include supply and installation of 4x1500 MVA 765/400 kV ICTs along with corresponding 765kV and 400kV line bays. The Project is an Inter State Transmission System Project and is to be commissioned in 21 months. The said existing substation is also being implemented by another wholly owned subsidiary of POWERGRID namely POWERGRID KPS2 Transmission System Limited. Both the Projects shall enable integration of an additional 6 GW (cumulative 9 GW) generation capacity in Khavda RE Park.

POWERGRID, though its various Projects SPVs which have been acquired through tariff bidding route, is implementing various Transmission System Projects being constructed on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis. These Projects will augment the Indian transmission infrastructure to evacuate Green Energy to the National Grid thereby reducing dependency on fossil fuels, in line with Government of India’s vision of achieving 500 GW renewable energy target by year 2030.

As on 30th April 2024, POWERGRID has commissioned and is operating 278 Sub-stations and more than 1,77,790 ckm transmission lines and 527,446 MVA of transformation capacity. With the adoption of latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID has been able to maintain average transmission system availability more than 99.8%.