POSOCO signs MoU with IIT Delhi to encourage research on India’s power sector

POSOCO-NRLDC signed an MoU with IIT Delhi on Wednesday to encourage research on issues related to the India’s power sector and strengthen academia-industry interaction with the goals of knowledge sharing and capacity building through collaboration.

The MoU was signed by Sh. Rajiv Kumar Porwal, Head of NRLDC (POSOCO) and Col. Naveen Gopal (Retd), Chief Operating Officer, FITT in IIT Delhi campus. The event was attended by professors of IIT Delhi and officers from POSOCO’s NRLDC.

The objectives of the MOU are to strengthen academia-industry interaction with the goals of knowledge sharing and capacity building through collaboration, encourage research on issues related to the India’s power sector like data science / data analytics, ancillary services for grid operation, short term demand and RE forecasting using AI/ ML, wide area protection using PMU, dynamic security assessment, phasor measurement unit analytics, transient stability modelling of RE sources (wind / solar) using PSSE/ PSCAD, power system stability assessment/ inertia assessment with large scale RE, and power market developments.

Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) is a wholly owned Government of India Schedule A enterprise under the Union Ministry of Power. It is responsible to ensure the integrated operation of the National electricity Grid in a secure manner. It consists of five Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs) and the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) under The Electricity Act, 2003.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 02:45 PM IST