PFC pays the highest-ever Interim dividend of Rs. 2033 crore to Govt. of India for the Financial Year 2023-24

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC), a Maharatna CPSE and the country’s leading NBFC in the power sector, has paid Rs 554 crore to Govt. of India as the third Interim Dividend on equity shares held by Govt. of India for the financial year 2023-24. This is in addition to Rs. 832 crore and Rs. 647 crore paid as first and second interim dividend respectively to the Government of India.

The interim dividend RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) intimation advice was presented to R.K. Singh, Minister (Power, New & Renewable Energy) and Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power by Parminder Chopra, CMD, PFC in the presence of, Rajiv Ranjan Jha, Director (Projects) and Manoj Sharma, Director (Commercial), PFC.

The third interim dividend @ 30% i.e. Rs. 3 per equity share of face value Rs. 10 each was declared by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 11th March 2024. With this, PFC has so far paid interim dividends amounting to Rs 3630 crore to its shareholders @110% i.e. Rs. 11 per equity share of the face value of Rs.10 each for the financial year 2023-24, which is the highest ever interim dividend paid by PFC.