PFC organises a Conference of ‘Eastern & North Eastern State Sector Utilities

The Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC) recently organised a Conference of ‘Eastern & North Eastern State Sector Utilities’ on “PFC’s Financing in Dynamic Regulatory Environment” at Kovalam, Kerala, wherein 17 State Sector Power and Infrastructure Utilities of Eastern and Northern Eastern Region participated. Several dignitaries attended the event, including Chairmen and MDs of seven State Power Utilities and Directors of various State Utilities, amongst other senior officials.

Parminder Chopra, CMD, PFC, Rajiv Ranjan Jha, Director (Projects), H K Das, Executive Director (Projects) and other senior PFC officials were present at the Conference.

During the Conference, PFC shared details about its Products, including long-term and short-term loans, Revolving credit facilities etc., the Sanction & Disbursement Mechanism, and its recent mandate for funding the Logistics and Infrastructure sectors, along with information about the Ministry of Power (MoP) schemes such as LPS, RDSS etc. PFC also urged State Utilities to comply with the Additional Prudential Norms (APN) stipulated by MoP to strengthen the State Utilities. PFC also assured them of providing consultancy/ technical assistance in implementing these projects.

PFC stressed the need for State Utilities to focus on renewable energy projects, infrastructure strengthening and other capacity-building projects in their region and assured them of its support, including consulting solutions and sanction of funds through loans (capex and non-capex) that could be customised to meet their requirements.

The senior officials of State Utilities shared their valuable feedback and expectations from financial institutions like PFC in meeting the challenges faced by Utilities. The officials also expressed their gratitude to PFC for providing this platform for facilitating the exchange of experiences & concerns at the highest level.