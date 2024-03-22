PFC Consulting Transfers Solapur Transmission SPV to Torrent Power

‘PFC Consulting Limited’, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation Limited, a Maharatna CPSE, has transferred a transmission project-specific Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) ‘Solapur Transmission Limited’ to ‘Torrent Power Limited’, the successful bidder, on March 20, 2024. The SPV was transferred in the presence of Manoj Rana, CEO, PFCCL, Sudhir Prasad, Executive Director, Torrent Power limited & other Senior Officials of PFC Consulting Limited & Torrent Power Limited.

The selection of successful bidder was carried out through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process for selection of Transmission Service Provider for establishment of transmission system in line with Guidelines notified by Ministry of Power, Government of India.

Project Details:

The SPV ‘Solapur Transmission Limited’ was incorporated for establishment of ‘Transmission system for evacuation of power from RE projects in Solapur (1500 MW) SEZ in Maharashtra’. The scope of work involves Establishment of 400/220 kV Substation at Solapur and Solapur PS– Solapur (PG) 400 kV D/c line and other associated elements.