Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates ONGC Digital Corporate Visualization Center

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri today inaugurated ONGC’s state-of-the-art digital Corporate Visualization Center ‘ONGC DARPAN’, in New Delhi. This first-of-its-kind digital hub in India will enable monitoring of ONGC’s oil and gas wells and drilling units (including offshore) centrally on real-time basis. The state of the art monitoring will help in reducing human intervention and downtime, optimizing operations, and facilitating predictive maintenance.

The inauguration was attended by Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and CEO, ONGC.

The minister also attended ‘Energy Startups: Driving the Energy Future’ meet where he applauded ONGC employees over the commencement of production of oil from the Maharatna’s flagship deep-water project KG-98/2 in Krishna Godavari basin of Bay of Bengal.

Minister said, “First Oil production commences from the complex & difficult deepwater KG-DWN-98/2 Block, situated off the coast of Bay of Bengal. Peak production is 45,000 barrels per day and over 10 mmscmd of gas per day," he said.

The Minister added that he has an intuitive degree of confidence that the production for both oil and gas will be higher.

The 'First Oil' from the deep-water KG-DWN-98/2 block in Bay of Bengal has commenced production on January 7, 2024.