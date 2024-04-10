PESB recommends Sushil Sharma as the Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN

Sushil Sharma has been recommended for the post of Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of SJVN by the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB). Presently, Sushil Sharma is serving as Director (Projects) in SJVN. Sushil Sharma has been recommended for the post of CMD, SJVN after a rigorous selection process by the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) from a list of nine candidates from diverse sectors, including two from SJVN, two from Indian Railways, and one each from NHPC Limited, BSNL, Power Grid, GAIL (India) Limited, and Patel Engineering Ltd. in an interview held on April 8, 2024.

Sushil Sharma has been serving as Director (Projects) of SJVN since August 1, 2020. Notably, he played pivotal role in major projects such as 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station, 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station in Himachal Pradesh and 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Power Station in Uttarakhand, where his contributions were instrumental in successful design, construction, and commissioning of the power stations. Driven by profound experience in the hydro power sector coupled with impeccable leadership qualities, Sushil Sharma is bound to steer SJVN into a new era of unprecedented growth and stupendous development.

An alumnus of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur, Sushil Sharma earned his Bachelor’s in Engineering specializing in Mechanical Engineering. He has more than 30 years of rich and varied experience in various organisations including SJVN. He began his career in H.P. State Technical Education Service in 1990. He joined SJVN in January, 1994 as Assistant. Engineer. Over the years, he has played integral roles in various departments and projects, steadily ascending to positions of increasing responsibilities.