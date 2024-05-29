PESB Recommends Ajay Kumar Sharma as Director (Personnel) of SJVN

Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has recommended Ajay Kumar Sharma for prestigious post of Director (Personnel) of SJVN, a leading Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of Power. He was selected following a rigorous interview process held on May 24, 2024, where he emerged as top candidate among eleven contenders. Sharma is currently serving as General Manager in Corporate Human Resources department, SJVN.

Ajay Kumar Sharma joined SJVN in October 2009 and has since been a pivotal figure in HR department at Corporate Headquarters in Shimla. His contribution spans across various fields of HR i.e Manpower Planning, Administration, Industrial Relations & Welfare, HR Policy, Training & Human Resource Development and HR Procurement. In addition to this, he has assisted Director (Personnel) and Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN, underscoring his importance in company’s leadership team. Prior to joining SJVN, he brought rich experience from Steel Authority of India Limited where he worked from 1996 to 2009. With a career spanning more than two decades, Sharma brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in human resources and industrial operations.

Born on April 8, 1974, Ajay Kumar Sharma hails from village Khargat in Sihunta subdivision of Chamba District. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Government College of Technology, Coimbatore, MBA in Human Resources from IGNOU and Executive Development Program in HRM from XLRI Jamshedpur. He completed his early education from Government Senior Secondary School, Khargat where his father owns a shop and his mother is a homemaker. Sharma is youngest of six siblings. He has four elder sisters (three surviving) and an elder brother who works as General Manager (Finance) at ONGC. He is married to Smt. Shally Sharma and they have two daughters.