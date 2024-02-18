Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, MoP appreciates progress of ongoing construction activities of THDCIL's 1320 MW Khurja STPP

Pankaj Agarwal (IAS), Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India along with team of other Senior Officers of MoP, Praveen Gupta, Member (Thermal), CEA and Piyush Singh, Joint Secretary (Thermal) carried out inspection visit of the Under-Construction 1320 MW Khurja STPP to review the progress of the project ahead of its commissioning in 2024.

R. K. Vishnoi, CMD THDCIL conveyed his Heartiest welcome to Secretary, Ministry of Power and other Senior officers on their visit to the THDCIL’s maiden Thermal Power Plant. The delegates were welcomed by Bhupender Gupta, Director (Technical), THDC India Limited and team of other senior officers of THDCIL at Khurja STPP.

In view of the upcoming Boiler Light Up and Synchronization of unit#1, an in-depth visit and review of various components of the project namely- Coal Handling System, Boiler, ESP, TG, Chimney etc. was carried out. During the visit Agarwal inaugurated the Condensate Extraction Pump (CEP) from the control room. He motivated the entire project team and undertook a detailed assessment of the progress of different packages and timelines of various upcoming milestones while imparting valuable insights. Gupta, Director (Technical) appraised the delegates for the successful completion of various milestones such as TG Barring Gear, Auxiliary Boiler commissioning etc. and underscored their commitment of timely commissioning the 1st unit (660 MW) of the project by May 2024.

Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power) addressed the KSTPP team and highlighted the impact of the project upon the energy landscape in north India, particularly in state of Uttar Pradesh, in light of the nation’s steadfast commitment of exponential increase in power generation.

R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDCIL conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to Secretary for his valuable guidance and inspiration. Vishnoi highlighted that THDCIL supported by its dedicated team, strategic partners, and committed stakeholders, is poised to make substantial strides in the energy industry. With a shared vision of progress, THDCIL remains committed to leveraging its expertise and resources to contribute significantly to the nation's energy security and overall development

The site visit was followed by a plantation drive by the delegates to commemorate the occasion. Senior Officials of THDCIL, NTPC, BHEL, LMB Thyssenkrupp etc. were also present during the entire event.

THDCIL is one of the premier PSU, which has expertise in harnessing of Hydro, Solar, Wind and Thermal Energy sources. It has installed capacity of 1587 MW with commissioning of Tehri Dam & HPP (1000MW), Koteshwar HEP (400MW) in Uttarakhand, Wind Power Projects of 50MW at Patan & 63MW at Dwarka in Gujarat, 24MW Dhukwan Small Hydro Project, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh and 50 MW Solar Power Project at Kasaragod, Kerala to its credit. Also, it is worth mentioning that THDCIL has operational coal mines at Amelia, Singrauli, MP.