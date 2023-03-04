Palanpur – Samakhiyali New Double Line Commissioned

Western Railway is contributing immensely in the infrastructural development of railways in Gujarat and in the last few years, tremendous boost has been given to new line, gauge conversion, electrification, doubling and other infrastructural upgradations along with enhancement of passenger amenities. In this direction, Western Railway has completed the work of doubling between Chhansara – Piprala (24 km) over Ahmedabad division which is part of the Palanpur – Samakhiyali Doubling Project (247.73 km). With the commissioning of this section, the entire Palalanpur – Samakhiyali double line project has been commissioned.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, recently, the new double line of 24 km between Chhansara -Piprala stations was completed in Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway. This section is part of the Palanpur – Samakhiyali Doubling Project. The section has been opened at a speed of 100 kmph.

Giving further details of the recently completed Chhansara – Piprala section, Thakur stated that this section has 2 Major bridges and 15 Minor bridges. Among these major bridges one bridge is of PSC Slab of 4x12.2 m span and another one is span of 3x6.1 m. The Palanpur – Samakhiyali Doubling Project passes through the districts of Banaskantha and Patan in the state of Gujarat and is a very crucial project as it primarily carries freight traffic from various ports of Kutch region towards the North and Western parts of the country. This will help in the socio - economic development of these regions.