Organic farming is advantageous to curb global warming: Dr. Sujitkumar Shukla, Director ICAR, Govt. of India

Sujit Kumar Shukla stressed upon Organic Farming in order to overcome the hazards of Global Warming. Further he stated that since in our country majority of people are vegetarian, whereas in foreign countries mostly people have non-vegetarian diet, which is resulting into great imbalance to the environment.

Dr. Shukla as the Chief Guest gave his speech on organic horticulture. Maharashtra state mango Growers Association (MSMGA) president, Chandrakant Mokal, presided over the conference. Chandrakant Mokal in his speech gave an assurance of taking good care of environment on behalf of their organisation.

In this conference the following. dignitaries were present. Narayan Gawand Chairman, GP. Parsik Co-op. Bank, Akula Kalyan G.M., IDBI Bank, Dr. Pradeep Parate G.M., Nabard Bank Pune, Sudhir Patil, from S.B.I., Ankush Mane Joint Director Agriculture Dr. Konkan Region Thane. On this occasion various respectable personalities in the fields of Agriculture Horticulture, Organic and Irrigation were felicitated.

