One Station One Product (OSOP) outlets at railway stations prove to be a boon to local vendors & artisans

Ministry of Railways has launched ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) scheme over Indian Railways with the objective to promote ‘Vocal for Local’ vision of the Government of India, to provide a market for local & indigenous products as well as create additional income opportunities for the marginalized sections of society. Under the scheme, OSOP outlets at railway stations are allotted for showcasing, selling and giving high visibility to indigenous /local products. The pilot of the scheme was started on 25.03.2022 and presently, 728 stations are covered with 785 OSOP outlets in 21 States and 3 Union Territories across the country. These OSOP stalls have being designed through National Design Institute for uniformity. Cumulative Direct Beneficiaries from March 2022 till 01.05.2023 is 25,109. In this direction, there are 61 OSOP outlets at 58 stations over Western Railway, out of which 37 stalls are in Gujarat state.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, ‘One Station One Product’ are specific to that place and include artefacts made by indigenous tribes, handlooms by local weavers, handicrafts like world famous wood carving, chikankari and zari-zardozi work on clothes, or spices tea, coffee and other processed/semi processed food items/products indigenously grown in the area. In the state of Gujarat, various well known indigenous products such as handicraft products made of bamboo, Wall Hangings of Mirror work, Artefacts & Warli paintings; Traditional Handloom products such as hand printed sarees, dress materials, embroidery work; Imitation jewellery; Leather products, Processed food such as pickles, Masala powder, Dry fruits and even Raw Honey are famous and are kept for sale in such outlets. At present, there are 37 One Station One Product outlets provided at 34 stations in the state of Gujarat.

Thakur stated that these outlets have brought about great impact on the lives of these sellers. They have found a great platform to showcase their local products at a place which receives tremendoud footfalls. This has increased the sale of their products and transformed their lives. The testimonials from these vendors potray a bright picture of the impact of the OSOP outlets. Smt Binduben, an artisan of Embroidery work has set up their products of embroidery items at the OSOP outlet at Vadodara station. She expressed her gratitude for giving them such a prominent place at station for product sale. She mentioned that these kiosks have given the skilled artisans like herself, a brilliant platform. Since the railway stations have a huge footfall of passengers daily, they provide them with prospective customers. The sales of their products have seen an upward trend. This has benefitted in creating more employment opportunities and has contributed in women empowerment. There are similar stalls at Ekta Nagar and Chhayapuri stations also.

Sujela Anwar, an artisan of Wood work is selling his wares at the OSOP outlet at Godhra station. He is also happy with this scheme. This stall has generated interest among the passengers at the station who are giving positive response and his sales has also picked up, contributing in more employment opportunities & thereby increasing the income. Smt Rakshitaben Baraiya Stall runs an OSOP Stall at Surat railway station. She has sold many items to the passengers, who have also responded very well. Many customers have visited again for purchasing more items. Due to this, the business is increasing and she is very happy & grateful to the Railways for this wonderful scheme. GIR HONEY which is Pure Raw Honey has made good the opportunity to sell their product at Bhavnagar station through the OSOP stall. GIR Honey are bee farmers, who harvest pure raw honey. This is unpasteurized honey and contains natural benefits. With the help and support of OSOP scheme, they are able to connect with people from different states arriving at the station. They explain to people how honey is harvested & many people have shown their interest for their product. They have got good reviews from their customers. GIR HONEY are very happy for this campaign and are looking to expand this campaign to other villages also so that could also get the pure raw honey and it's benefits.