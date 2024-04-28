NTPC Triumphs at SCOPE Business Quiz Bonanza 2024

NTPC proudly announces its resounding victory at the prestigious SCOPE Business Quiz Bonanza (SBQB) held recently at SCOPE Convention Centre, New Delhi as part of the Public Sector Day celebrations.

The NTPC team comprising of K M Prashanth, GM (CC) and Anshuman Srivastava, DGM (CP) emerged as the winner in the grand finale, surpassing stiff competition from other esteemed public sector units.

The prizes were distributed by Amarendu Prakash, CMD (SAIL), Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE, Uttam Lal, Director (HR), NHPC and others senior dignitaries from SCOPE. D K Patel, Director (HR), NTPC congratulated the team members for their excellent performance.

More than 100 teams from various Maharatna, Navaratna and Miniratna PSUs participated in the quiz from across the country. After an initial screening round, followed by two semi-final rounds, the grand finale had four teams - one team from NTPC and three teams from SAIL. After four rounds of quizzing, NTPC team emerged as the winner.

The quiz covered questions from management concepts, current business events, brands, business personalities and also the history and legacy of Public Sector Companies.