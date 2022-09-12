NTPC to supply RE Power to Military Engineering Services

NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated energy company has entered into an agreement to supply Renewable Energy Power to the armed forces (Military Engineering Services). This is the first first-ever agreement by the Indian armed forces for sourcing power from Renewable Energy sources. This will go towards the gradual decarbonization of the armed forces.

Power Purchase Agreement for RE power from NTPC Solapur and Power Uses Agreement for RE power from upcoming NTPC Khavda, was signed to this effect today at Chandigarh by A K Srivastava, General Manager (Commercial), NTPC, Sunit Kumar, AGM (Commercial), NTPC REL and Maj Gen Ashok Kumar, DGW.

Lt Gen NK Khanduri, Army Commander, Chief of Staff, Lt. General V B Nair, Major General P S Chadha and Mohit Bhargava, CEO, NTPC REL & Executive Director, Renewable Energy, NTPC were present.