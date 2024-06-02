 NTPC Launches Cancer Awareness and Screening Initiative in Collaboration with Tata Memorial Centre
FPJ BureauUpdated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 05:41 PM IST
As part of its CSR effort, NTPC Ltd launches a major cancer awareness and screening program in Mumbai, in collaboration with Tata Memorial Centre on the eve of ‘World Tobacco Day’.

This initiative addresses the important issue of cancer and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and promotes public health in collaboration with Tata Memorial Centre. The cancer screening and awareness camp will run for four months in the Mira Bhayander Region, benefiting approximately 5,000 police personnel.

The event commenced with a welcome ceremony, attended by esteemed dignitaries including Madhukar Pandey, IPS, Mira Bhayander; Dr. Kailash Sharma, Dean Academic, Tata Memorial Centre Prem Parkash, Regional Executive Director, WR-1 NTPC Ltd; and Ms. Vandana Chaturvedi, Regional Head of HR, WR-1 NTPC. Members of the Project Team from Tata Memorial Centre and the NTPC WR-1 CSR team were also present.

NTPC's initiative focuses on proactive screening and raising awareness among police personnel, recognizing their crucial role in serving and protecting the community. By addressing cancer and other NCDs, NTPC is taking vital steps towards improving health outcomes for these dedicated individuals.

On the first day, over 50 police personnel were screened. The day concluded with a presentation of a ceremonial cheque to the Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) team, marking the commencement of this important health initiative.

