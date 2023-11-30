NMDC shines at the National PR Festival 2023

Navratna public sector company, NMDC brought home Excellence Awards 2023 for House Journal (Hindi), CSR Project for Women Development, Sustainable Development Report and Annual Report at the National PRSI Awards on Sunday in New Delhi.

Chief Guest Dr Sonal Mansingh, Member of Parliament presented the awards to the Corporate Communications team of NMDC during the National Public Relations Festival.

Speaking on the win, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge) said, “In our journey to become a global mining company, Public Relations will play a key role.

I congratulate Team NMDC for their exceptional initiatives in corporate communication, social responsibility and sustainable development. We are committed to become a brand that is known for its strong stakeholder engagement.”