NHSRCL opens financial bids for design and construction of 8 km Viaduct and HSR Station at Vadodara for MAHSR Corridor

National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has opened financial bids for Design and construction of about 8 km length of the viaduct in the state of Gujarat including one HSR station at Vadodara for Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor (under C5 package). The financial bids of 2 (two) technically qualified bidders were opened and M/s Larsen & Toubro Limited is the lowest bidder. The technical bids of this tender were opened on 5th Oct 2021.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 09:55 PM IST