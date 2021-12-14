e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 684 fresh cases, 24 deaths, 498 recoveries; 8 new Omicron cases
Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 09:55 PM IST

NHSRCL opens financial bids for design and construction of 8 km Viaduct and HSR Station at Vadodara for MAHSR Corridor

FPJ Bureau
Advertisement

National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has opened financial bids for Design and construction of about 8 km length of the viaduct in the state of Gujarat including one HSR station at Vadodara for Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor (under C5 package). The financial bids of 2 (two) technically qualified bidders were opened and M/s Larsen & Toubro Limited is the lowest bidder. The technical bids of this tender were opened on 5th Oct 2021.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 09:55 PM IST
Advertisement