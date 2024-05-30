 NHPC signs MOU with M/s Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd.
NHPC signs MOU with M/s Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
article-image

NHPC Limited entered into an MOU with M/s Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. on 29th May 2024 at NHPC Corporate Office, Faridabad. As per the MOU, NHPC’s serving and superannuated employees can book tickets for themselves and their family members will get the facility of Corporate Plan offered by M/s Balmer Lawrie Co. Ltd. for domestic travels through SSBT (Standard Self Booking Tool) App. The MOU was signed in the presence of Uttam Lal, Director (Personnel), NHPC. R.P. Sharma, Executive Director (EMS) and other senior officers of NHPC and Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. were also present. The MOU was signed by D.K. Gautam, GM (HR), NHPC and Ashok K Gupta, COO, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd.

