 NHPC conferred with ‘The Economic Times HR World Future Ready Organization Award 2024-25’
FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 11:20 PM IST
article-image

NHPC, India’s premier hydropower company has been conferred with the prestigious ‘The Economic Times HR World Future Ready Organization Award 2024-25’. The Award was received by Uttam Lal, Director (Personnel), NHPC along with Lucas Guria, Executive Director (HR) and a team of NHPC officers at a glittering Awards Ceremony held in Mumbai on 23rd May 2024. The Award has been given to NHPC in recognition for its future preparedness in the areas of upskilling of its employees, ESG interventions, DE&I initiatives, constant technological upgradations, Employee Engagement processes, robust Corporate Governance strategies etc. which establishes it as a trusted brand amongst all its stakeholders.

