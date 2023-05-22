 NGEL and HMEL tie up to collaborate in Renewable Energy and the generation of Green Hydrogen & synthesizing Green Chemicals
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryNGEL and HMEL tie up to collaborate in Renewable Energy and the generation of Green Hydrogen & synthesizing Green Chemicals

NGEL and HMEL tie up to collaborate in Renewable Energy and the generation of Green Hydrogen & synthesizing Green Chemicals

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 12:54 AM IST
article-image

In order to realize green energy and green hydrogen objectives and the GOI’s efforts towards energy transition, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) and HPCL Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) on 19th May 2023. The MoU was signed by Shri V. V. Sivakumar, GM(NGEL) and Shri Girish Ghildiyal, GM(HMEL) in the presence of Shri Mohit Bhargava, CEO(NGEL) and Shri Harak Banthia, CFO (HMEL).

The MoU envisages to collaborate in the field of Renewable Energy through sourcing of 250 MW RE-RTC (Round-The-Clock) power to meet the requirement of HMEL and also exploring opportunities in the Green Hydrogen business & its derivatives (Green Ammonia & Green Methanol).

NTPC is India’s largest Power Utility with core business of power generation having a total installed capacity of 72 GW (including JVs and subsidiaries). As part of increasing its renewable energy portfolio, a fully owned subsidiary has been formed as “NTPC Green Energy Limited” (NGEL) which shall take up Renewable Energy Parks and Projects including business in the area of Green Hydrogen, Energy Storage Technologies, and Round the Clock RE Power.

HPCL Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL), is a Joint Venture between HPCL and Mittal Energy Investments Pvt Ltd. which is an integrated refining and petrochemical company in India. HMEL is engaged in the business of superior petroleum and petrochemical products and operates the Guru Gobind Singh Refinery (GGSR) with 11.3 MMTPA capacity at Bathinda, Punjab.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Babus, mantris & buzz: Opposition alliance now in June?

Babus, mantris & buzz: Opposition alliance now in June?

NGEL and HMEL tie up to collaborate in Renewable Energy and the generation of Green Hydrogen &...

NGEL and HMEL tie up to collaborate in Renewable Energy and the generation of Green Hydrogen &...

CII-India Market Pavilion at 76th Cannes Film Festival inaugurated

CII-India Market Pavilion at 76th Cannes Film Festival inaugurated

Dr Praveer Sinha, Chairman, CII Western Region addresses the Press

Dr Praveer Sinha, Chairman, CII Western Region addresses the Press

Babus, mantris & buzz: Shettar to get important position in Karnataka Government?

Babus, mantris & buzz: Shettar to get important position in Karnataka Government?