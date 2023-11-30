 NFL leads Agri Drone Demonstrations during Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Punjab
FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 02:59 PM IST
NFL is undertaking number of agriculture drone demonstrations of Nano and Water Soluble Fertilizers in Punjab for farmers during the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. Recently, Secretary (Fertilizers), Respected Rajat Kumar Mishra participated in one of the Drone Demonstration of Nano Urea Spray on crops in Village Manakpur Kallar in SAS Nagar, Punjab in the presence of C&MD, NFL, U. Saravanan.

The drone demonstration are being organised by NFL in the fields of the villages during the Yatra and farmers are being informed about benefits of using this drone technology in agriculture for improved productivity.

