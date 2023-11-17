 NFL educates farmers about use and benefits of drones
Friday, November 17, 2023
As a part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) of the Government of India, NFL is educating farmers about the use and benefits of the drones in agriculture sector. The company is participating in the drone campaign in the tribal districts in the states of J&K, H.P., Bihar and West Bengal. 

The company has taken drones to the rural areas in these states and is doing demonstrations in the fields of the farmers with these drones. The company is generating awareness about this new technology which not only saves labour, but is also effective in judicious and safe use of fertilizers. The officials of the company are demonstrating the use of liquid fertilizers in the fields using these drones.

