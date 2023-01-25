‘Netaji has a special place in our hearts’

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 126th birthday celebrations saw an overwhelming response in terms of crowd turnover. The two day celebrations are being campaigned as “Adi Shaurya- parv parakram ka”. The media campaign for the event remained amongst the top of trending list well before the gates of Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium were opened for general public. An absolute downpour of visitors despite weather department’s warning for isolated shower made the event a big success. It is expected that even large number of visitors will be attending the same showflow on 24 Jan 23. About 2000 performers from military and tribal India remained as showstoppers on the opening day act inaugurated by Om Birla speaker Lok Sabha in the august presence of Sri Arjun Munda, Minister of Tribal affairs. On behalf of Ministry of Defence and in co-ordination with Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Indian Coast Guard is coordinating this event. The coordination steering committee has been working for more than a month to concurrently uplift the standard of the sports stadium apart from marrying the military and tribal performers under the same banner.

“It is indeed a true reflection of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ ” as stated by MOTA officials who have been working relentlessly to help the tribal performers adopt to Delhi temperatures in thick of winters. The MoD officials representing the ceremonial division were present almost every day to witness the preparations, despite the regularly planned events of Republic Day 2023. Delhi has had a prelude of RD celebrations this year.

Visitors representing all age groups, by and large expressed their excitement about the vibrant display of Tribal performances under one roof. Most of them spoke of the intelligently cast military tattoo serials. Some of them thanked the initiative of Ministry in bringing the closely guarded displays to general public whereas the rest learnt more about the tri services including the Indian Coast Guard after interacting with them in winter uniforms. With repetition of the same event for a much larger population bank of Delhi NCR, it is expected that similar influx shall continue to honour Netaji. Celebrity emcees Mandira bedi and Anu Kapoor continued to keep the visitors enthralled while kailash kher kept them musically bound.

This is the first time, an event of this caliber is for general public during the republic day celebrations.

