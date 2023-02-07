National Seminar on Library Science in KIIT

Experts from the field of library science converged at the KIIT Deemed-to-be-University-organised seminar here on Sunday to discuss threadbare the open source movement. Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Sasmita Samanta emphasised the introduction of information analytics and data science into the syllabus to expand and broaden the opportunities for students of library science.

Addressing the seminar titled “Open Source Movement: What Next", Prof Samanta favoured increased use of modern-day technology such as AI and data science to give a fresh impetus to the library movement. She said the KIIT Central library embodies the best of library science and reflects the global perspective.

“I am attending this event with people who are committed to protecting, preserving and disseminating knowledge. You are key stakeholders acting as a bridge between the generation, she said welcoming the library scientists.

The seminar aims to provide useful information on open source software, journals and databases among library professionals to help the researchers and teachers openly and freely to carry out research without any monetary investment, said Director of the KIIT Central Library Bijayalaxmi Rautaray.

She praised the efforts of the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta for not only creating a world-class library but also being a great source of inspiration for the growth of library professionals to support teaching and research.

The speakers at the seminar spoke eloquently about the KIIT Central Library, commending it for its infrastructure and its objectives.

“We don’t have our future without a library. KIIT is an institution which believes that despite the overwhelming dominance of electronics in every field, the libraries movement should go on unhindered,” said the HoD of PG Dept of Library Science at Sambalpur University Prof Bulu Maharana. A library is a great place to innovate, think and collaborate, he underscored.

Prof. Partha Sarathi Mukhopadhyay of the University of Kalyani; Prof. Bhaskar Mukherjee, Banaras of Hindu University and Dr. Akhtar Parvez of Maulana Azad National Urdu University addressed different dimensions of the open access movement. Around 500 participants from different parts of the county participated in the national seminar.

